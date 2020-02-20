On February 8 Officer Chris Stracener and Officer Amanda Westmoreland responded to a call of children playing in the road with traffic, but instead, they were able to bring a little joy and excitement to the neighborhood.

When Officer Stracener and Officer Westmoreland responded they were soon recognized by the children, not for their badges, but for the relationship they built with the children.

Officer Amanda Westmoreland has been a DeRidder Police Officer for 16 years and currently works as the School Resource Officer, SRO, for Beauregard Parish.

Officer Chris Stracener has been a DeRidder Police Officer for 4 years and was an SRO last year in Beauregard Parish.

Miranda Weldon’s children were a few streets down from the responding call, but when they saw the police car they became intrigued.

“They asked them about balloons, and I looked at them like they were crazy, and he just laughed and went to the trunk of his car. They knew something I didn’t, obviously! Four balloon swords, some safety advice, and a visit from Mrs. Amanda later, and they were thrilled!” Miranda Weldon said.

Most parents do not realize the presence these officers have in the schools, and the amount of genuine concern they have for the kids.

When the children saw Officer Amanda, they recognized her as the resource officer who visits them at school and plays with them during recess or PE.

Officer Westmoreland plays “Cops and Robbers” with students and visits them on the playground.

She also brings candy and cookies to students from KR Hanchey, Carver, Pinewood, DeRidder Junior High, and DeRidder High School.

Officer Stracener is known as “the balloon guy”. He has been making balloon animals, swords, flowers, you name it for students and children of the parish since he found his “new trick” during the Police Union Appreciation Day.

For these Officers, it is much more than candy bars, cookies, and balloons. It is a way for them to build rapport with the students and to establish a relationship with students.

They pay for all of this out of their own pockets.

“It’s hard because we care, we genuinely care for these kids. We want to build rapport with them, especially the older ones. Some of these kids would not even approach us before. But now, they know us and have seen us around, and they approach us because of these balloons or this candy,” says Officer Stracener.

These officers become friends with these children, they play with them, get to know them, and hope that they can steer them in the right direction.

They try to make the youth of the parish see them for more than their badges and the stigma behind law enforcement.

“We love these kids and this community. We don’t get paid a lot. But we generally care. We just had to find different ways of building rapport,” said Westmoreland.

These Officers have taken children to soccer practice, brought kids home from school, helped older students with jobs and family issues and take some kids under their wing.

“It is hard when we have to discipline these children when we have to get involved with the law enforcement side of the job. We see them acting up, and we have to tell them how disappointed we are in them. That is the worst part,” says Stracener.

Officer Stracener has always wanted to be a cop. “I think being a cop is the coolest job ever,” says Officer Stracener.

Like Mrs. Weldon, the children know these Officers and love them for these small acts of kindness, acts of kindness parents may not be aware of.

“We want to show these kids that we are not just an officer,” says Officer Stracener.

They are actually much more, they genuinely care for the children they protect, for all children of the community.

The best part about these Officers, they do not do it for recognition.

If Miranda Weldon had not captured the Officers doing what they love to do, most still would now know of the good being done.

“We are so happy to share a story that brings light to a positive aspect in our community and the stigma behind law enforcement. So, HUGE thanks to DeRidder PD for the little things that you do to keep our neighborhoods safe, and the kiddos reminded us that your presence is a good thing” says Miranda Weldon.

For that, we are grateful.

We need more officers like Officer Stracener and Officer Westmoreland.

We need to appreciate our school’s Resource Officers and all they do behind the scenes for the children of our Parish.

As a community, we are grateful for all the good that the DeRidder Police Department does that goes unnoticed.