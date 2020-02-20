Pitkin High School agriculture teacher Todd Sasser has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sasser was nominated by his friend, James Britt, for making a difference in the lives of his students and community. He provides opportunities for students to receive safety certifications and other certificates demonstrating their job-readiness while still in high school to give them an advantage in the working world.

Additionally, Sasser’s vocational shop allows students to develop hands-on skills through a variety of community service projects. His students have repaired school desks, built playground equipment, and constructed a ramp so a wheelchair-bound student could access the stage at graduation.

When Sasser was young, he was involved in an accident that left him wheelchair-bound. Sasser refuses to let this incident define his life, and he currently has the most physically-demanding job on campus.

“By simply getting up and coming to work each day, Todd teaches students much more than the curriculum,” said Britt. “He teaches all of the students, his fellow teachers, and his community that limitations do not have to limit your life. People are not defined by what they can't do, but by what they will do.

About LifeChanger of the Year

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.

(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2019-20, the Spotlight Award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

Make a positive impact in the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found athttp://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.

To view Sasser’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visitwww.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.