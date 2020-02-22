The Brad Davis Family is coming to perform in Leesville on Saturday, February 29 at Oak Forest Baptist Church at 6 p.m. The family hails from Lake Charles and uses their musical talent to share their faith with all who hear them.

The gospel group is made up of Brad Davis, his wife Gillian, and their four children: Juliana, Joshua, Jonathan, and Jacob.

The family band performs gospel music at concerts, special church services, revivals, and camp meetings. Brad is also an ordained minister and Gillian is an accomplished pianist. The family has released two gospel albums: A New Journey, and Favorites & Classics.

The Brad Davis Family use their musical talent to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through music. An excerpt official Facebook page reads: “It is the sincere desire of both Brad & Gillian to follow the leading and direction of the Holy Spirit in every area of their lives.”

Prior to their relationship both Brad and Gillian have been involved in music ministry in one form or another. The couple met during their time at Bible College. There they sang in the choir and were a part of many singing groups that represented their school.

There is no charge to attend the event. Oak Forest Baptist Church is located at Oak Forest Baptist Church 7491 Kurthwood Road in Leesville.

The Brad Davis Family is a ministry of Relations Evangelistic Ministries, Inc., a §501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.