Alpha Alpha Beta Zeta will be holding its Sixth Annual Finer Womanhood Program, “Blazing Paths”, Honoring Community Women and 2020 Scholarship Recipients on Mar 14.

“Blazing Paths” brunch will take place on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 AM at the War Memorial Civic Center, located at 250 W 7th St DeRidder, LA.

The brunch is open to the public, anyone can attend with a $25 donation. The proceeds go directly towards the Scholarship Fund. AABZ will award one scholarship this year, to one local high school senior.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc- Alpha Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter has been serving the DeRidder area since it was chartered on August 26, 2013.

Since its inception, AABZ has awarded seven scholarships to deserving high school seniors and recognized 29 women in the DeRidder community.

“Our beloved sorority was founded by five collegiate women to whom Zeta was more than an organization-it was a movement, a belief system that reflected, at its core, the desire to provide true Service, to embrace Scholarship, to set a standard for Sisterly Love and to define the noble concept of Finer Womanhood,” says AABZ.

The four principles of AABZ are scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood.

“We honor this, we live by this and want to show this to the community. Every member portrays these principles,” says Vice President Charese Mack.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. when five coeds envisioned a sorority which would directly affect positive change, chart a course of action for the 1920s and beyond, raise consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement and foster a greater sense of unity among its members.

Community-women will also be honored at the Sixth Annual Finer Womanhood Program, for their accomplishments in the community.

“There are women in this community who have lived here for years and have never been honored. I have met these women who have done awesome things and we wondered who told their story,” says Mack.

The 2020 Finer Womanhood Honorees are : Rose Epperson- Business, Cassie Henry- Service, Regina Patterson- Education, and Charlotte Satcher Walker- Service.

Currently, there are 7 members of AABZ, striving to demonstrate the principles of AABZ through community events and their daily presence.

March is National Women’s Month and AABZ is working towards celebrating as many local women and doing more for women of the community.

Donations will be accepted until the day of, and the $25 donation grants you access to “Blazing Paths” Brunch where the recipient of the scholarship and community women will be announced and honored.Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc celebrated its centennial this year, turning 100 years old Jan 16 2020.

To join AABZ, or to learn more about what they are doing for their community please contact AABZ on Facebook or Charese Mack.