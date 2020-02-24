Pine Wood Elementary will be hosting its 16th Annual Silent Auction on Saturday, March 7, sponsored by Pine Wood PTO and Ingevity.

The auction will be held in the Pine Wood Gym from 10:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Items to be auctioned range from class theme baskets from each homeroom to items donated by area businesses.

The big item will be a FREE PICK UP PASS (not having to wait in line) to pick up your student at 3:00 each and every day until the end of this school year and another FREE PASS for the entire school year of 2020-2021.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Pine Wood's PTO with Teacher Appreciation Week and faculty luncheons.

Pine Wood Elementary greatly appreciates Ingevity donating money to help with this event.