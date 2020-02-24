This week’s Beauregard Parish Student Spotlight is Brinlee Corbello. Corbello is in the First Grade as South Beauregard Elementary.

When asked what her favorite subject was, Corbello said: “Art, because you can make new, pretty things.” She went on to say what she liked most about school. “All the nice people, because we have fun playing together and it is fun to have so many friends,” Corbello said.

Corbello had great things to say about her teacher: “Ms. Mullican helps me learn and make my brain smart.”

Outside of school Brinlee enjoys playing outside, being with her dance team. As for future plans, Brinlee says “I want to be an astronaut so I can see the world from space.”