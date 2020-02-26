Louisiana State Police

Wednesday

Feb 26, 2020 at 9:27 AM


The following release comes from the Louisiana State Police:

On February 25, 2020, just before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Entrance Road east of Jeane Chapel Road.  This crash claimed the life of a Leesville man.   

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan pickup truck, driven by 69-year-old Mario Sorce, was traveling westbound on Entrance Road.  For reasons still under investigation, Sorce crossed the centerline and collided with a 2005 Ford Expedition traveling eastbound. 

Sorce, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.  The driver of the Expedition, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.  Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation. 

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash.  Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.  Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop E has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths. 