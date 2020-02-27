Ascension Catholic junior infielder Jacob Dunn is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2020.

The 2019 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as all six local teams reached the playoffs, and both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian reached the state quarterfinals.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2020:

Jacob Dunn (Ascension Catholic)

Last season, Ascension Catholic reached the state semifinals for the third straight season. One of their best players on that team was sophomore infielder Jacob Dunn. Dunn was one of the Bulldogs' best hitters as he earned first-team All-District 6-1A, first-team All-Parish and he was an honorable-mention All-State selection.