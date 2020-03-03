Track coach Josh Beard thanked the DeRidder Kiwanis Club for their continued support by manning the concession stand during the DeRidder track meet. Money raised in the concession stands helps with equipment and team travel expenses.

Coach Beard is excited about this year's track season. DeRidder High School has several female athletes competing in indoor track, but they must pay their own expenses to participate because indoor track is not recognized as a sport at DHS. The DeRidder girls track team placed 2nd at district and 3rd at regional last year.

Boys track is shaping up with a top competitor in hurdles and one in long distance.

The DeRidder track meet will take place on March 6, 2020, at DeRidder High School.





