Donaldsonville’s Tuesday evening matchup with White Castle was ugly. The two teams combined for 16 walks and 11 errors.

However, the end result was beautiful for the Tigers.

Donaldsonville trailed by six runs on two separate occasions. This included a 12-6 deficit heading into the final inning.

The Tiger batters were extremely disciplined and patient. They drew seven walks in that frame—including five straight to end the game. The final walk by Tiy’quan Hoyal on a full count brought in the game winning run for a 13-12 victory.

“There’s nothing a coach can do at that point,” Donaldsonville head coach Garrett Maum said. “They had it in their minds that they were going to battle back. That was really great to see.

“We’re still young. We have a lot of guys that played last year, but half of them didn’t. The mental part of the game, as in when we do stuff and how we do stuff, is still developing. When it mattered, I’m glad that they took it to the plate and it showed. But we’re still ironing things out and working out the kinks.”

Mistakes cost the Tigers early. A crucial throwing error allowed White Castle to take a 2-0 lead.

But the Bulldogs were just as sloppy. In the bottom of the first, Demeko Rome came up with a leadoff single, and he eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Donaldsonville tied the game in the second. Raymond Brown led off with a single and was later driven home by a Rome base hit.

But White Castle took advantage of more Tiger miscues in the fourth. A fielding error scored two runs for the Bulldogs, putting them ahead 4-2.

And the top of the fifth was a disaster for Donaldsonville. The Tigers surrendered four hits and added a fielding error and a wild pitch. It all equated to a four-run frame for the Bulldogs that put them ahead, 8-2.

But the Tigers made up some ground at the bottom of the inning.

Hoyal led off with a single and eventually scored on a wild pitch, followed by a throwing error.

Next, Trevon Dunn waked and Treyveon Brown came up with another single. A Bulldog fielding error allowed both runners to score.

To end the inning, Brandon Williams scored on a sac grounder by DJ Gibbs. It cut the lead to 8-6.

But White Castle responded in the sixth. Three errors, two hit batsmen, a passed ball and a wild pitch led to the Bulldogs going up 12-6.

Due to the lack of lighting, the umpire decided that the bottom of the sixth would be the last frame of the game.

Jaquavius Tenner was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Rome and Hoyal both walked to load the bases. Tenner and Hoyal were then driven home with base hits by Dunn and Treyveon Brown.

It was then that five straight Tigers walked to win them the game.

In the victory, Rome went 2-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Dunn was also 2-3 with a walk, and he drove in one run.

Overall, Donaldsonville came up with eight hits, and they drew 10 walks.

The victory evened the Tigers’ record to 2-2. Coach Maum said he wants to see his team play cleaner from the field moving forward.

“We have to start making the routine plays,” Maum said. “They scored four runs on two errors early on, and that’s unacceptable. We’ve shown glimpses of being able to make those plays. When we played Thibodaux, these guys made some really good plays. We have to make those plays consistently, because when we do that, we can actually be pretty good.”