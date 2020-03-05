Pendleton Whisky PBR: Velocity Tour has canceled their event at The Rapides Parish Coliseum on Sat March 29 and Sun March 29.

Rapides Coliseum stated, “ the event was canceled due to lack of ticket sales.”

According to Rapides, there is currently no plan to reschedule the event.

PBR released a statement regarding the cancellation, “The Velocity Tour event scheduled for March 28-29 in Alexandria, LA has been canceled. PBR strives to create the very best event experience in each market, and we don’t believe we are able to deliver on these high standards in Alexandria. The Velocity Tour, which has sold out six times this season in setting 12 attendance records, will resume on April 4 in Bakersfield, California.”

Tickets are no longer available for purchase online or at the box office, but there are still ads being circulated on Facebook for the event.

Tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase.

Ticketmaster lists the event as canceled.

Internet and phone orders will be automatically canceled and refunded.

The Rapides Parish Coliseum is located at 5600 Coliseum Blvd in Alexandria.