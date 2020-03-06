On Thursday evening, St. Amant played in its first home game since winning the Class 5A state title, and they put on a show for the Lady Gator faithful.

Facing off against Hahnville, St. Amant exploded for 13 hits--which included four home runs. Two of those came in the first inning, setting the tone for a 10-5 victory.

“We’ve found ourselves trailing midway through every game this season, except for our second game. So, we wanted to start quicker tonight," Lady Gator head coach Amy Pitre said. "It helped being at home for the first time this year. That was exciting for us. They set the tone there in the first inning. I don’t think we played a complete game before, but I thought we did tonight. We couldn’t afford to take any innings off.”

The St. Amant bats were hot early on as two of their first three batters of the game hit solo home runs.

Freshman leadoff hitter Addison Jackson hit the first long ball, and two batters later, state title game hero Julia Kramer crushed another to give the Lady Gators a quick 2-0 lead.

Although, Hahnville was able to stop the bleeding and tie the game in the third inning.

Laney Waguespack drew a two-outs walk. Sara Roussel then singled into left, but the Lady Gators committed a fielding error, allowing Waguespack to score.

Roussel was eventually sent home on a base hit by Makenna Cortez to tie things up.

In the fourth, St. Amant regained the lead.

Payton Granier came up with a single, and Rylee Rossi reached base on a fielder's choice. It set the table for Aralee Beene as she produced a two-RBI single that put the Lady Gators on top, 4-2.

In the fifth, Kramer led off with a double, and Carmen Dixon joined her on base with a single. Sophie Smith then drove home Kramer.

That led to Granier drilling a three-run homer over the leftfield wall to give St. Amant a commanding 8-2 advantage.

But again, Hahnville didn't go away.

In the sixth inning, Roussel led off with a bunt single, and Montana Smith walked. Both players were then sent home with a three-run homer by Kathryn Smith to cut the deficit to 8-5.

But St. Amant put the game away at the bottom of the inning. Jackson drilled her second home run of the game to begin the frame.

Later, Beene singled and reached third base following a Hahnville throwing error. She eventually scored on a sac grounder by Kramer. It gave St. Amant a 10-5 lead they never relinquished.

In the victory, Jackson went 2-4 with a walk, two home runs and two RBIs. Granier was 2-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Kramer was 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

From the circle, Alyssa Romano earned the victory as she pitched a complete game, surrendering four hits and four earned runs. She struck out eight.

The win improved St. Amant to 5-0 overall. They have now won 13 straight games, dating back to last season. The Lady Gators have not lost a game since March 15, 2019.

Coach Pitre said they're only going to get better.

“We’re scoring some runs, but we’re making some little mistakes on defense. They’re mostly mental mistakes," Pitre said. "I think a lot of that is because of having some new people in our lineup. They’re trying to get adjusted to the speed of 5A softball. I think they’re getting better every time that we’re out here, so the miscues should start to go down with the experience of every game.”