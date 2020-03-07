Deputy Krista West is the new Animal Control Officer (ACO) for Beauregard Parish as of March 1.

The former ACO Officer moved to patrol.

West has been working for the department since May 16, 2019.

Previously before joining the Sheriff's Department, she was working in corrections for 3 years.

Chief Deputy Toler said, “Placing someone in the ACO position was not done in a haphazard way. There are many considerations in selecting an ACO. They have to be good with the public, good with animals, interested in the position and they ultimately represent the Sheriff's Office.”

West has always had a love for animals and her ultimate goal is to become a K9 Officer.

“I was rodeoing and working full time and I needed a change, I wanted to do something I knew and I knew corrections. My heart is with the K9’s and I had an itch to work towards that goal. The next best thing is serving the Parish in any area of the department. I love working as the ACO. We are one team.” said West.

As far as her goals for the shelter, West wants to train dogs to be able to find their forever homes and get them out of the shelter.

West is also the first female ACO in Beauregard Parish.

“I want to work with these shelter dogs and help change them to be the best family dogs and get the best homes,” said West

Diva, a dog currently available for adoption at the shelter, is Deputy West’s “pound pup”.

West works with Diva daily and hopes to make this the first dog that will be able to find their forever home.

“She hated me when we first met. But she grabbed my heart! She wanted me for breakfast. I didn't give up on her though. I have taken her out every day with me and spent time with her. She has aggression upon the first meeting, but I am hoping I can get her to come around so she can find her forever family. ” said West.

West hopes to take the extra step for these dogs, who end up in the pound mostly by no fault of their own and give them the care and extra attention they deserve.

Her goals also include to expand the kennels and to make sure owners are informed about their pets.

Beauregard Parish Animal Control Officers not only pick up stray dogs, but they also assist the public with dog and livestock problems.

Animal Control Officers work animal cruelty cases, assists in apprehending abused, neglected or malnourished dogs and livestock.

“There is only one of me. We do so much more than just pick up stray dogs,” said West.

The biggest cause of animals ending up in the Beauregard pound, however, is an owner surrender.

“I know that vetting is expensive and so are animals. People also need to spay and neuter their pets. There are so many low-cost options. Animals are family and we should treat them that way.” said West.

Beauregard Animal Control covers all of Beauregard Parish, from Fields, Merryville, Singer, Oretta and DeRidder.

The city has one ACO but they only handle calls inside city limits.

Currently, there is one ACO officer for the entire Parish, of around 35,000 citizens.

Beauregard Animal Control is open for adoptions Monday- Friday 8:00-5:00 by appointment only.

Officer West can be reached at 337-463-3281, or Parishwide toll-free at 800-259-2776.

On Facebook: Beauregard Parish Sheriff Animal or by email at animalcontrol@bpsherriff.org.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department is located at 412 Bolivar Bishop Rd DeRidder, LA.







