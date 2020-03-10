With there being so much success, plenty of Ascension Parish players were named to this year's District 4 squad.

It was another successful girl's soccer season in Ascension Parish as two area teams reached the second round of the playoffs.

Of the three parish teams in the district, Dutchtown and St. Amant fielded the most players on the squad. In all, 10 Lady Griffins and 10 Lady Gators were All-District 4 selections.

Dutchtown had another extremely productive season. The Lady Griffins went 12-5-2 during the regular season and finished as the district's runner-up.

This was good enough to earn them the No. 9 seeding in the Division-I playoffs.

In the opening round, they hosted No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois and rolled to a 4-0 shutout victory, pushing them through to the second round.

In second-round action, they went on the road to face eighth-seeded Lafayette, a team they had tied twice during the regular season.

Again, the two teams ended regulation deadlocked. And after overtime, it was still knotted up at 1-1. It had to go to penalty kicks. That's where Lafayette pulled out the victory.

The Lady Griffins' year ended with a record of 12-6-2.

Dutchtown had four first-team selections. This included senior Alyssa Abbott, who was named the District 4 Offensive MVP.

Three other Lady Griffin seniors made the first team. They were Delaney Zybko, Bailey Fournet and Kelsie Gulczynski.

Senior Olivia Graham made the second team. She was joined by junior Courtney Jackson.

Also making the second team was freshman Tristain Gulczynski and the sophomore trio of goalkeeper Vivian Moody, Maya Tilley and Collette Smith.

St. Amant tied Dutchtown for most all-district selections in Ascension Parish with 10.

The Lady Gators went 15-6-2 during the regular season and claimed the District 4 championship.

They made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 11 seed. In the opening round, they cruised past Sulphur, 5-0, at home.

However, their season ended with a 4-1 loss on the road against sixth-seeded C.E. Byrd. They ended the year with an overall record of 16-7-2.

Lady Gator head coach Joleigh Hartman was named the District 4 Coach of the Year. Also, senior Blythe Babin was named the league's Overall MVP, and senior Kristen Guedry earned District 4 Defensive MVP.

St. Amant had three other players make the all-district first team. They were junior Rachel Cretini, sophomore Sadie Bourgeois and freshman Nya Bridgewater.

The Lady Gators had one senior make the second team in Ashley Ecker.

There were four St. Amant juniors that made the second unit. They were: Camile Sheets, Kelsey Bourgeois, Kayla Murillo and Amber Merchant.

East Ascension had their share of struggles in 2020. The Lady Spartans finished with a record of 6-9-2. This was not good enough to include them in the playoff field.

Still, five East Ascension players were named to the All-District 4 team.

Making the first team were seniors Chloe Shanklin and Melisse Speligene and freshman goalkeeper Hannah May.

The Lady Spartans had two players make the second team. They were senior Emma Cockrum and junior Abbie Delaune.