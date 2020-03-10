The Leesville Mayor’s Women’s Commission, in conjunction with the city of Leesville, is again hosting it’s parish-wide community clean up day. The event will be held Saturday, March 28 at 9:00 A.M. at Liberty Garden across from the Vernon Parish Library in Leesville.

Participants can join in the clean up in one of 2 ways:

Scavenger Hunt- get a group together to hunt for a list of items that will be provided by the Mayor’s Women’s Commission the day of the event. $100, $75, $50 will be given to the three teams who collect the most items listed.

Environmental walkers – This is for those participants who are willing to walk and collect trash in an effort to clean up our environment. $100,$75, $50 will be awarded to the three groups from the walkers who fill the most bags.

Hot dogs, snacks, and drinks will be provided to all participants at 11:00 A.M. at Liberty Garden.

Clean up routes and supplies will be given to participants at sign in the day of the event. Leesville Mayor’s Women’s Commission is requesting that you do a pre-registration by March 20.

For the week PRIOR, the city will be circulating through the streets of Leesville to collect items as follows:

Monday- March 23rd – Tree Limbs

Tuesday – March 24th – Boards, tires, etc

Wednesday & Thursday- March 25th & 26th – Furniture, appliances, etc

Friday – March 27th – Paint products, household chemicals

Place these items next to the curb for pick up.

To register or obtain more information, you can contact Wanda Pynes at 397.2624 or Beverly Sanders at 397.5117. You can also email at LeesvilleMWC@gmail.com or visit their FaceBook page