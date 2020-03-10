Four bronze plaques were stolen from Veterans' graves at Magnolia Cemetery over the weekend.

Magnolia Cemetery is located in Beauregard Parish off Magnolia Church Road.

The families have been notified of the plaques being stolen and the cemetery is working towards finding those who are responsible.

The cemetery does not lock its gates to not take away from families who wish to come and visit their loved ones.

“It’s a big deal. Just because they have passed, they still deserve to be honored and respected,” says Trish Welch cemetery manager.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the thefts and the cemetery plans to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent.

The plaques for veterans are bronze, and cost around $1200 to replace each one.

“We just want the plaques back. If nothing else just return them,” says Welch.

Trish Welch says that the thefts, “are a punch to us, to those who have served and to the community.”

“The plaques are heavy and require tools to remove them. They are not easy to pull up.” says Trish.

The cemetery is offering a reward for information leading to the safe return of the plaques or the arrest of those responsible.

“The dead deserve the same respect when they have passed as when they are living. These veterans served our community and were disrespected in their final resting place,” says Welch.

Any information in regards to the ongoing case or those involved should be directed towards the Sheriff’s Office.

To contact the cemetery email Trish Welch at magnoliacemetery.ragley@gmail.com.