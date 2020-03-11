Have you ever been awoken with a song of praise playing within your head, only to discover while you were sleeping you were singing out loud? It amazes me that even through slumber you and I have the ability to worship God in song and praise.

“Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples. For great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; he is to be feared above all gods.” Psalm 96:1-4 NIV

Have you ever been awoken with a song of praise playing within your head, only to discover while you were sleeping you were singing out loud? It amazes me that even through slumber you and I have the ability to worship God in song and praise. The experience not only ushers in a sense of his peace, when awoken, it sets the tone for our day.

You may say how so?

In Psalm 96:1, we are instructed to sing to the Lord.

What happens when we sing a song of praise?

When we praise and worship in song it brings to life what has been spoken. Joy begins to emerge from within, and love becomes evident in the heart. For it is written that out of the heart the mouth speaks, so allow your words of praise to be that fountain of life.

“For God is the King of all the earth; sing to him a psalm of praise.”

Do not believe me?

Recall when your favorite song comes on the radio. Does it not it triggers a range of emotions as you sing along? You have now given life to something that either will propel you upwards in spirit or cast you down in despair.

“Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing praise.”

When we glorify God in song, the enemy's foothold is no longer. What was designed for harm has, through our praises, been replaced with unspeakable joy and confidence in the Lord, for he is our refuge and savior.

“O my Strength, I will sing praises to you, for you, O God, are my fortress, the God who shows me steadfast love."

We are to worship God in praise.

In Psalm 96:2 we are to sing a new song of worship unto God. What does this mean?

In our worship, you and I are to show a reverence and adoration (deep love and respect) unto him. We are never to allow our hearts to turn from God in disobedience, for to do so is a sign of rebellion.

In order for you and me to be used effectively as a witness for our Lord, our praise of the Father should match our walk in obedience in this life. Someone is always watching and actions speak louder than words. So allow your praise to be holy and sincere. In doing so openly displays our love for God and willingness to do his will.

There are benefits in singing the praise of God.

In Psalm 96:3, we are to proclaim his marvelous deeds

When you and I sing a song of praise to God, hope begins to emerge as you become stronger in the Lord.

The sincerity of gratitude for all he has done and through our witnessing encourages dialogue amongst the brethren to want to know the source of our joy. In the end, we get the victory as God gets all the Glory and Praise. The Lord is good to those who seek him.

“I will bless the Lord at all times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul makes its boast in the Lord; let the humble hear and be glad. Oh, magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together!

"I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed. This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him and saved him out of all his troubles. The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and delivers them.”

Great is our Lord!

In Psalm 96:4, we are to praise the Lord for he is worthy to be praised.

In essence in our praise you and I acknowledge the goodness of our Lord and Savior. There is no other like him; and it is written he is to be feared above all gods.

You may say how do you speak of love and then say to fear him.

The fear spoken of here is not a negative, like some sort of abuse. It is a fear of knowing the Lord has been given all power from the Father in heaven. He has dominion over the heavens, earth and all that dwells within it and what lies beneath. Salvation can only come through Christ. Our eternal life depends solely on him and him alone. It was his love for you and me that made us right before God to become children of God. Jesus is the key to life and death. And if you reject him before man, he will have to reject you before the Father in Heaven.

Christ's sole purpose in coming is to save mankind from eternal damnation. Eternal separation or severance was never in God’s plan; he came to secure our place with him in heaven for the Lord desires none to perish. Heaven and Hell is real.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men.” “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace.” “Whoever acknowledges me before others, I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven. But whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before my Father in heaven.”

Never allow your voice to remain silent; praise him with your whole heart and rejoice in the Lord!

You may ask, how does one begin a relationship with Christ?

By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and savior.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

(Bible references: Psalm 47:7; ESV; James 5:13 ESV; Psalm 59:17 ESV; Psalm 34:1-7 ESV; John 1:1-4 KJV; John 3:16 ESV; Ephesians 1:7 NIV; Matthew 10:32-33. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.)

Contributing Writer Edith Nevis can be reached at 985-857-2200 or at edith.nevis@houmatoday.com.