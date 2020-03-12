Hosting Denham Springs on Wednesday evening. East Ascension trailed by four late, but on the strength of nine hits and 10 runs, the Lady Spartans captured a 10-9 victory.

East Ascension began the year 0-5, and in those five losses, you were held to just 14 total runs. Their offense was in a funk.

Not anymore.

“Having fight is something that you have to teach, and these girls have jumped on board with that," first-year Lady Spartan head coach Brittney Williams said. "They’re buying into the program, so we are so proud of them tonight—the way they didn’t give up and they kept pushing.”

Ali Burt got the start from the circle for East Ascension, and she instantly ran into trouble. She walked two batters and hit two others, allowing one run to score. Kate Rills came in to relieve her.

Denham Springs scored one run on a sac fly, and another was scored following a Lady Spartan fielding error to make it 3-0.

East Ascension responded in the bottom of the inning after Jada Goodlow drew a two-outs walk. She was then driven home by a Paige Tramonte triple to cut it to 3-1.

Denham Springs added another run in the second. In the third, Rills collected an RBI double that cut it to 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Spartans faced a 5-2 deficit, but their bats began to heat up.

Tamia Washington reached base on a fielder's choice, and Endya Guillard joined her with a single.

Goodlow then drove both players home with a double. She eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5.

Burt came back in to pitch for East Ascension in the fifth. After a fielding error, a walk and a Denham Springs double, two runs were scored to put the Lady Yellow Jackets ahead, 7-5.

In the sixth, more mistakes plagued the Lady Spartans. A hit batsman and two fielding errors led to two more runs scoring for Denham Springs, putting them ahead, 9-5.

At the bottom of the inning, the Lady Spartans loaded the bases when Washington reached with a fielding error, Guillard singled and Burt walked.

Rills then came through with a three-RBI triple that got East Ascension within 9-8.

Rills came back in to pitch in the seventh and got through unscathed, giving the Lady Spartans a chance to win the game in the bottom of the inning.

Alayha Ward led off with a walk. Rebecca Burke then bunted and reached base with a Denham Springs fielding error. A throw was made to get out Ward, but it was errant, allowing Ward to score and tie the game.

Washington then bunted, allowing Burke to reach third. And with two outs, Burke was sent home with a Goodlow walk-off shot that hit the centerfield wall.

In the win, Goodlow went 2-4 with a walk and three RBIs. Rills was also 2-4 with four RBIs. Tramonte went 2-4 and drove a run in, and Guillard was 2-5.

After giving up five runs in the first four innings, Burt and Rills combined to surrender just two earned runs for the rest of the game.

“They’re up for challenges, and they’re very good at making corrections," Williams said. "They listen to their coaches. We pitch by community, so having them work together, cheer on one another and take the pressure off of one another, that’s what helps them the most.”

After falling into an 0-5 hole, East Ascenson has now won back-to-back games.

“I think we’re turning the corner," Williams said. "They just needed their bats to warm up a little bit, and they’re hot right now. I think we’re ready for district. We start district tomorrow, so it’s great to have these two wins going into that.”