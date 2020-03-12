The Ascension Parish Planning Commission denied the preliminary plats for the proposed Antebellum Pointe subdivision in front of a packed house Wednesday night.

The proposed subdivision would build more than 230 lots off Highway 73 just south of White and Duplessis roads. Bill Delaune’s family owns the nearly 80 acres of land where the new subdivision would be built.

Many of those who commented at the meeting said they were not opposed to the subdivision but were concerned about its impact on traffic, drainage and sewer without adequate infrastructure in place.

The developer can appeal the denial. Read more in the next issue of The Weekly Citizen.