In compliance with Governor John Bel Edwards recent order, The Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles has cancelled events through April 13.

The following concerts have been cancelled:

JB Smoove - March 13

The Charlie Daniels Band - March 14

Sara Evans - March 20

Johnny Gill - March 21

Ladies of the 80’s featuring Taylor Dane, Jody Watley & Lisa Lisa - March 27

Chicago - March 28

Collective Soul - April 3

38 Special - April 4

Stoney LaRue - April 10

Gladys Knight - April 11

The Golden Nugget issued the following statement about refunds and potential show rescheduling:

“We respect this decision and will work with each performer in hopes to reschedule. At this time, we do not have any new dates confirmed. We will alert all ticket holders once a reschedule date is confirmed and the original ticket purchase will be honored. For concerts that are canceled, all tickets purchased via phone or online at AXS.com will be automatically refunded to each guest’s credit card used for payment. Ticket holders who purchased tickets onsite at Golden Nugget Lake Charles may visit our Box Office with their purchase receipts during regular operating hours to obtain a refund. Casino reservations for these shows will be automatically cancelled.”

Additionally, The Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Golf Tournament that was to be held at the Golden Nugget was cancelled earlier this week by the PGA.

In a release to the media, Golden Nugget Senior Vice President of Gaming Gerry Del Prete said:

“The Golden Nugget is first and foremost committed to ensuring the wellbeing of all of our guests and colleagues during this time, and have been closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and regional authorities.”