I’m ‘THOMMY’ and I’M LOOKING FOR A HOME!

But, I’m stuck in the pound,

If you cannot take me forever, a foster will do!

I just need a second chance.

‘Thommy’ has been at the shelter since December.

He needs to be shown there is life outside his kennel.

‘Thommy’ is around 2 years old.

He was found as a stray.

‘Thommy’ is terrified in his kennel and leash afraid.

He likes snuggling and his ears scratched.

There has not been any adoption interest in ‘Thommy’, or foster interest.

To foster for a little while contact 941-553-0833.

Contact Beauregard Animal Services at 337-463-3281 to adopt ‘Thommy’.

If you cannot foster or adopt, please consider donating medicines such as wormer, bathing supplies and other dog necessities to the shelter.

Save a life, ADOPT!