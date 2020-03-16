In accordance with the latest guidance from Federal and State officials, the CDC, the WHO and other local and national health organizations, Tanger Outlets, 2410 S. Tanger Blvd. in Gonzales, will begin modified business hours, effective immediately.

Until further notice, hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

This decision is mindful of the health and safety of Tanger’s associates, vendors, customers, the public and the communities in which Tanger operates. As this unfolds, we will continue to monitor the situation and remain prepared to respond to any changes.

Individual retailer store hours may vary. Tanger Outlet officials recommend shoppers contact specific brands or check their websites prior to planning their visit.