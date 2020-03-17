First United Methodist Church of Leesville is here to serve Vernon Parish through their food pantry Mondays between 9-1.

The FUMC food pantry is open to all residents of Vernon Parish, and you do not have to attend the church to receive food.

However, the church says they will not turn anyone hungry away.

The church’s volunteers are staffing the food bank and will be doing drive-through services to receive food and to drop off donations.

Usually, there is an ID check, however, there will be no ID checks to minimize exposure for the volunteers until further notice.

“We want to feed families who are not able to feed their kids at home, or who cannot feed themself,” says Pastor Sean Cho.

The Food Pantry is a small pantry and they are desperate for donations to be able to serve the public.

Items that go into every food package are desperately needed:

Oatmeal

Jelly

Can Spaghetti-o’s

Can soup

Can beans

Tuna/vienna sausage/can chicken

Spaghetti sauce

Can vegetables

Peanut butter

Macaroni and cheese

Can fruit

Ramen

Rice

Dry beans

Spaghetti noodles

Monetary donations, as well as food donations, are always being accepted by the food pantry in order to continue to serve those in need, to donate contact Pastor Sean at 562-237-0626.

“One of each item on the whole list costs less than $20 and can help feed a family.” said volunteer Jackie Sherman. “We are here to help, it is our mission to help everyone who is in need,” said Sherman.

First United Methodist Church is located at 202 N Fifth Street Leesville, LA.

For more information on the food pantry or FUMC of Leesville, contact the church or Pastor Sean at 337-239-3828.