While most people have been doing their best to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, two young men from Leesville allegedly decided to engage the local authorities in a high-speed chase.

Jordan Chase Cooper, 20, and Rylan Scott, 19, were arrested and charged each with one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle.

The VPSO states that on March 17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a VPSO Deputy attempted to stop the two men who were riding motorcycles on Highway 468. They were allegedly traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. According to the VPSO, the two young men allegedly refused to comply with instructions given by the deputy. They then fled from the officer, and the chase began.

The two men were pursued by Troopers from the Louisiana State Police as well as VPSO Deputies on Highway 28 East and West. The VPSO states that speeds reached up to 115 miles per hour. Cooper lost control of his motorcycle when he attempted to turn onto LA Highway 184.

Scott continued to evade arrest, and the authorities called off the chase due to public safety concerns. Cooper was detained and given medical attention after complaining of a knee injury. Scott was later arrested near a residence on Stanley Road.

Both have since posted bond and been released. In addition to the charges they have received, the two received numerous traffic citations and will have to go before a 30th JDC Judge in regards to their alleged violations.