The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning citizens about scams that are circulating throughout the area. Scammers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are doing so by attempting to steal money and sensitive information from victims.

There are several examples of these scams that could affect local residents. One in particular claims that they are a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. While pretending to be streaming services they will claim that they are giving away free premium service due to social distancing.

Scammers are also pretending to offer free services from the government. Locals have received texts claiming that the government was sending out free emergency cell phones due to the state of emergency. A similar scam that also has been circulating is a scam claiming that residents have qualified for an emergency government grant.

The BBB described another new scam that involves scammers calling residents falsely claiming that a loved one is infected with COVID-19.

In a recent press release, the BBB said “the most concerning scam is when you receive a call from someone stating your family member is exhibiting signs of the coronavirus and is in hospital, but they can’t be seen until a deposit is paid.”

Anyone who has received any of these calls, texts, or emails are advised to contact their local authorities and to call the BBB at 337-478-6253.





