Due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards' declaration of a public health emergency in Proclamation Number 25 JBE 2020, and President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency on March 13, and in consideration of public health recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and slowing the spread of the disease, today the Louisiana Supreme Court issued two Orders.

The first Order from the Louisiana Supreme Court amends the Court’s Order of March 16, extending it through April 13, and orders the following:

1. All jury trials, both civil and criminal, scheduled to commence in any Louisiana state court between the date of this Order and April 13, 2020, are hereby continued to a date to be reset by local order no earlier than April 14, 2020.

2. Except as otherwise provided herein, all civil trials, hearings and court appearances set for any date between the date of this Order and April 13, 2020 are hereby continued to a date to be reset by local order, except for hearings related to the following: civil protective orders, child in need of care proceedings, emergency child custody matters, proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order, proceedings related to emergency interdictions and mental health orders, matters of public health related to this crisis and other emergency matters necessary to protect the health, safety and liberty of individuals as determined by each court.

3. All other provisions set forth in the March 16, 2020 Order of this Court remain in full force and effect.

The second Order issued by the Louisiana Supreme Court affects filing deadlines at the Louisiana Supreme Court, and states:

All filings which were or are due to this Court between Thursday, March 12, 2020 through Monday, April 13, 2020 shall be considered timely if filed no later than Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Parties who are unable to meet this deadline due to the COVID-19 emergency may submit motions for extensions of time, supported by appropriate documentation and argument.

“It is important that we remain vigilant during this time of challenge,” said Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson. “We must continue to balance the rights of litigants in the courts against the necessary and recommended measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Disease. Information and directives from our president, governor, the Louisiana Supreme Court and state courts are of utmost importance and adherence to such is imperative and greatly appreciated.”

Copies of the Orders from the Louisiana Supreme Court as well as information and Orders from courts across Louisiana can be found at www.lasc.org and www.lasc.org/COVID19.