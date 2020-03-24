A word of caution: Be careful that your legitimate concerns do not turn into grumbling against Him. To do so is questioning his authority.

Sunday for many is a day when we gather togetherat our place of worship or with family and friends in fellowship. But the doors of the church are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Many were caught off guard and unprepared for how to address the issue. The people question what's next with shelter-in-place now implemented in various states. Some even question why God allowed this to happen. A word of caution: Be careful that your legitimate concerns do not turn into grumbling against Him. To do so is questioning his authority.

God is still in control.

Allow me to explain.

The prophet Habakkuk, in the face of trouble within the land, appeared to have done just that when seeking God. He complained by implying not once but twice that God did not seem to care about those who were righteous and suffered at the hands of the wicked. And all because his prayers seemingly went unanswered (Habakkuk 1).

What appears as a world crisis with God is not a crisis at all; perhaps it is a lesson to be learned and point to be driven a home.

“So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”

There are those who grumble against the Lord in regards to the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. For some it is difficult without faith to see the light at the end of the road when businesses are closed, school are closed, or food shortages occur. Fear in the heart of man begins to run rampart, defiance to the law of the land becomes evident, and answers given, though swift, are not always satisfactory. And it appears life as we know it has been turned up-side down, with no plan "B" available.

Not so!

The Lord's reply: “Look at the nations and watch and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told."

You may say the Lord was referring to the prophet's accusation of that time. What will he do now to stop the spread of this deadly virus?

Promise from God...

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Last I checked God does not change and neither does his word's regardless the time for which we live.

There is a reason why this pandemic had been allowed to continue. Take this time to seek the Lord earnestly for the answer. When approaching God do so with a humble heart and with reverence for him. Be slow to speak and quick to listen but with patience. I have learned answers may not come right away but is always on time.

It is God who is seeing to our daily needs. Do you not see it?

As I was reminded of God’s faithfulness a beautiful bird suddenly lands in front of my gazebo. I watched as it begins plucking twigs from the ground without a care in the world. I smiled in knowing in my heart the Lord has you and me too.

"Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?"

Though God did not send us a plague in the form of the Coronavirus, what was designed for evil he shall use for our good. History has proven in times of crisis when we turn back to God, support from the heavens is released all over the land. Neighbors begin helping neighbors.

The lesson here is when you and I keep the Lord the center of our life, no weapon of any kind shall form against us and prosper. A situation beyond our control may occur but will not affect us for there is safety in the arms of Jesus. The good news is like the bird earlier our peace and rest is found only in him.

"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

History has also proven going as far as Genesis in the Old Testament beginning with the flood of Noah when God is removed in the life and heart of man chaos and judgment is close to follow.



Will you return to God? Come as you arethe doors are wide open.

To experience the love of God, a relationship must be established through his son, Jesus. Allow me to extend an invitation to experience the love of God. To begin, you must first confess Jesus as lord and savior. You may ask why we need to confess. God knows what is in our heart. There is no other way to the father but through the son. "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

