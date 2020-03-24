Due to continued efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) the Vernon Parish Tourism & Recreation Commission and the Vernon Parish Police Jury have made the decision to cancel MayFest 2020. While we regret having to make this choice, we feel that this is in the best interest of the public health and it is in compliance with current state and federal guidelines.

The health and safety of the Vernon Parish Community, musicians, MayFest fans, participants, sponsors and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

Thank you for your continued support and patience, and we look forward to seeing you at MayFest 2021.