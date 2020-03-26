All Assessor Offices will be closed until further notice to comply with Federal and State and Local guidance on preventing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and protecting the health and safety of our staff and the public.

All Assessor Offices will be closed until further notice to comply with Federal and State and Local guidance on preventing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and protecting the health and safety of our staff and the public. We are working remotely as we have designed our computer system to allow us to continue operations remotely in an emergency situations such as this.

A member of our staff will be able to assist you by phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. If you call before or after that time, please leave a voicemail with your name and number along with the reason for your call, so we can direct your message to the appropriate staff to return your call. Our office numbers are 225-647-8182 and 225-473-9293.

We recently upgraded our online homestead exemption application on our website (www.ascensionassessor.com). You will find a new tab on the home page named Homestead App. By clicking this tab it will redirect you to the new application. In 2013, our office was the first in the State of Louisiana to provide this convenient technology and to continue the effort of having the most modern Assessor’s office in Louisiana this user-friendly upgrade also collects the LAT1 building data, thereby, saving the office from having to mail a separate form and waiting on a reply by mail.

When a new homeowner uses the form online (or in the future walks into the office after the Coronavirus is over), it integrates into our paperless workflow system for review and approval, which makes the entire process completely electronic. For your next closing on a home in Ascension Parish, please apply for your homestead exemption online.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to remain with those needing healing from the Coronavirus and for everyone’s protection from this virus. Thank you to our healthcare and emergency workers for all that you have done and continue to do for our community.

We are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation! Once our Parish President Clint Cointment informs us it is safe to return to our offices then we will do so. Until then stay home, stay safe and stay healthy!

Sincerely,

Assessor Mert Smiley