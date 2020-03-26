Superintendent announces changes to the meal distribution program.

Dear Ascension Public Schools Families,

We continue to be proud of the efforts of our employees to support students in a variety of ways. Additionally, we are both grateful and proud of our students and their families who are investing each day to adapt to a new way of learning. I encourage everyone to be patient, continue to send us your feedback, and let us keep working to make this better and better each day. The circumstances we are all experiencing is like never before, but when we overcome them, we want to minimize the long-term impact that could occur if we were to abandon our commitment to education.

Here are the updates for today:

Our Technology Department continues to work on computing device issues remotely. We are opening back up, on a limited basis, locations for device or charger swaps. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, there will be one site open in Donaldsonville and one site open on the east side from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Parents can visit any of the sites when directed to swap out a device or charger. Visit our website, www.apsb.org/COVID-19, for a detailed schedule and instructions. Our Child Nutrition program plans to continue the "Grab & Go" student meal program. There will be changes to limit contact for students and employees. Today, each student will receive two breakfasts and two lunches (one for Thursday and one for Friday). There will be no distribution on Friday of this week. There will be one distribution next week. On Monday, Mar. 30th, families will be able to pick up pre-packaged meals for the entire week. Each student will receive five breakfasts and five lunches. There will also be instructions for the preparation and safe storage of the meals. The distribution sites continue to be at Donaldsonville High and East Ascension High schools from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Our Maintenance Department has cleaned all schools and buildings across the district. With students and personnel out of our buildings, we were able to do more deep cleaning. Beyond wiping down hard surfaces, we hired a vendor that is treating every school building with a disinfectant. They have already begun this process. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect this process to be complete by April 13, 2020. Our English Language Learners office is planning a special Zoom Meeting for Parents on Tuesday, Mar. 31st at 2 p.m. to share information about virtual learning and answer questions such as detailed instructions on how to access Google Classroom, access to the Internet and specific learning expectations for English Learner (EL) students. This Zoom meeting will be conducted in Spanish.

Flyers and information about these updates can be found on our website, www.apsb.org/COVID-19, and will go out to parents via Peachjar. Thank you again for your partnership and support.