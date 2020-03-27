Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed a proclamation outlining additional measures for COVID-19 response in Louisiana, including provisions related to first responders, law enforcement and granting emergency authority to the insurance commissioner, among other things.

BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed a proclamation outlining additional measures for COVID-19 response in Louisiana, including provisions related to first responders, law enforcement and granting emergency authority to the insurance commissioner, among other things.

The Governor issued a declaration of a Public Health Emergency in Louisiana due to the coronavirus. Since this time, 2,305 cases have been confirmed in Louisiana and 83 people have died.

OTHER ORDERS FROM THE GOVERNOR:

Gov. Edwards has issued a number of orders designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana and flatten the curve. They are:

March 11: Original declaration of Public Health Emergency, restrictions March 13: Transportation, health care, administrative March 14: Restrictions on establishments, closures, legal deadlines March 19: Education, health care, administrative March 22: Stay at Home order

In addition, Gov. Edwards issued a proclamation on March 13 moving Louisiana’s elections, which can be found here.