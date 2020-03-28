Access to Fort Polk is not restricted, despite elevated Health Protection Conditions (HP CON) across the Army. However, this can change depending on the HPCON level. Fort Polk officials ask that anyone entering the installation be a good steward. If you are sick, stay at home.

Those entering the installation must have proper credentials and stop at the Visitors Center to get a pass, if needed.

For up-to-date information about the installation during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can follow the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Face book page at:

https://www.facebook.com/JRTCandFortPolk/

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank hosts Facebook live streams on the site several times a week to keep the community informed. The next town hall date and time will be posted on the page for the next one, to be announced soon.

You can also visit the installation's web site at https://home.army.mil/polk/.