The COVID-19 outbreak has canceled or postponed just about every major entertainment event in the local area. Despite the global pandemic, one popular musician found a way to entertain people while they are stuck at home.

Singer, LA native and Nashville recording artist Gyth Rigdon recently held a special concert live on Facebook from the comfort of his living room.

The impromptu concert streamed via Facebook live on Sunday evening with the hashtag “quarantunes.” To the delight of local fans, Rigdon took song requests earlier in the evening and got a ton of positive feedback. He covered popular songs like “Let Her Be” by Hootie and the Blowfish, “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray, “Nobody But Me” by Blake Shelton, and “Purple Rain,” by Prince.

The performance was more than just an opportunity to cover popular songs. Rigdon worked in a couple of his own original songs as well. He even debuted a brand new song, “Hollywood Love,” to the delight of the thousands viewing the video live. Rigdon also played the original song he debuted on The Voice, “Proof I’ve Always Loved You.”

Rigdon’s time on the hit NBC competition series The Voice was something he nor his fans could ever forget. He was a standout performer on the show as a member of Blake Shelton’s team and made it all the way to the finale where he was the runner up.

During the concert on Facebook live, Rigdon played the guitar given to him by Darius Rucker after they performed together live on the show.

Millions tuned in to watch Rigdon’s incredible journey throughout the entire series. The show both energized Rigdon’s local following and gained him new fans around the globe. Rigdon has been a rising star on the music scene since 2012. He has recorded two studio albums.

The first album, “Where I Began”, was released in 2016 and contained one of Rigdon’s signature singles “Body Language.” The second album, “When I’m Gone,” was released in 2018 and featured Rigdon’s hit single “Way Down.”

He has performed in front of huge crowds and has been featured with major artists such as Darius Rucker, Andy Grammar, Jake Owen, Chase Bryant, Gary Allen. Among his other accolades, in 2017 he was a top 10 National finalist for Cumulus Broadcasting's NASH NEXT Competition.