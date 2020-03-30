Westlake Chemical in Geismar reported the death of an employee Sunday at the facility.

The company released a statement Sunday describing the incident as an accident in the polyvinyl chloride unit of the Ascension Parish plant.

According to the statement, operators lost contact with the employee in the PVC unit around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The worker was recovered about four hours later, the release said.

The facility's rescue unit and parish emergency responders assisted with rescue and recovery efforts, according to the statement.



The company will investigate the incident.



"Westlake Chemical deeply regrets this loss of life of a member of its employee family and the company extends its deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of its employee," a company spokesperson said.



The employee's name has been withheld until all family members have been notified.

Westlake Chemical, headquartered in Houston, is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products.