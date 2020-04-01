While our animals are enjoying having their owners home during the COVID-19 shelter in place, it is important to know they do not spread the coronavirus, and there are ways to ensure that they are happy and healthy during this time.

“In the United States, there is no evidence to suggest that many animals, including pets, livestock, or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19 infection at this time,” said the Center for Disease Control.

To date, there have been no reports of pets or other animals becoming infected with COVID-19 in the U.S.

The CDC has issued advisories saying there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the virus, and “there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals which may compromise their welfare.”

Unfortunately, the coronavirus is not widely understood and it has many strands that caused panic and animals were surrendered due to fears of them spreading COVID-19.

“Under no circumstances should you abandon your dogs, cats, or other pets because of COVID-19 fears.” stated the Animal Humane Society.

At present, infectious disease experts and multiple international and domestic human and animal health organizations (CDC, OIE, WHO) agree there is no evidence at this point to indicate that pets can spread COVID-19 to other animals, including people.

Though we all should be practicing social distancing to halt the spread, take your pet on walks or play with them outside to release energy for both humans and animals.

DOGTV is dog-approved entertainment, and starting March 20th DOGTV will be free on most cable providers.

Best Friends Animal Society is temporarily offering a free 24-hour veterinary consultation to those who are unable to leave their homes through Best Friends Vet Access App, with the code BFHELPS.

The Best Friends Animal Society recommended having enough food, water and medications for animals for one month as well as making sure our animals’ vaccination records are up to date during this pandemic.

Our animals are so grateful to have those at home spending time with them, even though they have no idea why, and it is important we understand they are not a risk to us for the virus.

Pets really can relieve stress and help maintain normalcy when it is easy to lose your cool in these unsure times, which we all need.

The love we get from our pets is unconditional and we owe them the same unconditional love, care and understanding.