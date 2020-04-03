High-school spring sports may be on hold, but players and teams from winter sports are still getting recognition for the terrific seasons they had in 2019-20.

One winter sport that always has great success in Ascension Parish is girl’s soccer. That trend continued this past season.

Two Ascension Parish teams reached the second round of the playoffs.

Dutchtown went 12-5-2 during the regular season and finished as the District 4 runner-up. This was good enough to earn them the No. 9 seeding in the Division-I playoffs.

In the opening round, they hosted No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois and cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory.

In second-round action, they went on the road to face eighth-seeded Lafayette, a team they had tied twice during the regular season. Again, the game was tied at the end of regulation. Eventually, Lafayette won the game on penalty kicks.

St. Amant went 15-6-2 during the regular season. This included the Lady Gators capturing the District 4 championship.

They were the No. 11 seed for the playoffs and hosted a first-round game against Sulphur. It was a game they dominated, 5-0.

In the second round, they went on the road to face sixth-seeded C.E. Byrd. That’s where their journey ended as they suffered a 4-1 defeat.

East Ascension struggled this season. They finished with an overall record of 6-9-2, and they missed the playoffs.

Many players from these three teams made the All-Parish girl’s soccer team.

Dutchtown and St. Amant were tied for the most selections with nine apiece. East Ascension had four players make the team.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish girl’s soccer squad:

First Team

Alyssa Abbott (Dutchtown, SR)

Blythe Babin (St. Amant, SR)

Nya Bridgewater (St. Amant, FR)

Sadie Bourgeois (St. Amant, SOPH)

Rachel Cretini (St. Amant, JR)

Bailey Fournet (Dutchtown, SR)

Kelsie Gulcynski (Dutchtown, SR)

Hannah May (East Ascension, FR)

Chloe Shanklin (East Ascension, SR)

Melisse Speligene (East Ascension, SR)

Delaney Zybko (Dutchtown, SR)

Second Team

Kelsey Bourgeois (St. Amant, JR)

Emma Cockrum (East Ascension, SR)

Ashley Ecker (St. Amant, SR)

Olivia Graham (Dutchtown, SR)

Kristen Guedry (St. Amant, SR)

Courtney Jackson (Dutchtown, JR)

Vivian Moody (Dutchtown, SOPH)

Kayla Murillo (St. Amant, JR)

Camile Sheets (St. Amant, JR)

Collette Smith (Dutchtown, SOPH)

Maya Tilley (Dutchtown, SOPH)

Parish MVP – Blythe Babin (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – Joleigh Hartman (St. Amant)