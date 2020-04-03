Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended his Stay at Home order until April 30, as Louisiana works to slow the spread of COVID-19, which extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings.

BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended his Stay at Home order until April 30, as Louisiana works to slow the spread of COVID-19, which extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings. On Thursday, April 2, the number of reported cases reached 9,150 and the number of deaths rose to 310.

The updated proclamation unites several proclamations Edwards issued in March, extending them to April 30. A separate order relating to unemployment is forthcoming. Guidelines for funeral services and licensure for healthcare workers were already extended to April 30 in the proclamation that was issued earlier this week. School closures will continue through April 30 and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) is in the process of determining what could potentially happen beyond April 30.

“It is absolutely critical that each Louisianan take this Stay at Home order seriously. Act as if your life depends on it – because it does. We have seen federal modeling data that shows that Louisiana could see more than 1,800 deaths by August. It doesn’t have to be that way. By working together, we can help flatten the curve in Louisiana, but we need all of our people to comply with the order,” Edwards said. “The order means you still cannot gather in groups of more than 10 people. Frankly, you shouldn’t be gathering in groups at all. I’d love to see that Louisiana ingenuity put to use in finding ways to connect without being physically together. We all need to Stay at Home, Stop the Spread and Save Lives.”

The following businesses shall remain closed to the public:

All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, casinos, video poker establishments, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bars and other similar businesses. All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, fitness centers, gyms and other similar businesses. All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by CISA guidelines.

Businesses closed to the public pursuant to this provision shall not be prohibited from conducting necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.

UPDATED COMMUNICATIONS RESOURCES:

As Gov. Edwards extends the time for the Stay at Home order, Louisianans can get updates directly from the Governor in two new ways:

To get texts from the Governor’s office text LACOVID to 67283. Visit coronavirus.la.gov, which hosts all news about the COVID-19 response in Louisiana.

In addition, the Governor’s Office shares information on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and on its website, gov.louisiana.gov. Members of the public with general questions can also call 211.