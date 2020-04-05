The following statement was given to the Beauregard Daily News from the Louisiana State Police:

On April 5, 2020, at approximately 7:38 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle, fatal crash on LA Hwy 109 at Bill Doyle Road in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Garland Royce Dailey of Sulphur.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Dailey was traveling north on LA Hwy 109. For reasons still under investigations, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway. After initially running off the roadway, the Chevrolet traveled back across the roadway, struck the embankment of a ditch, and rolled over several times before ejecting the driver.

Dailey was not restrained at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night. Statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained but the decision not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seat belt.

Troop D has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2020.