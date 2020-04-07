The coronavirus pandemic has caused empty shelves, but it has led the community to step up and take care of those who are in need, whether it be donating supplies, time or simply being kinder to those we encounter in our everyday lives.

Local Facebook pages have been filled with the good news of locals stepping up to make masks for healthcare workers and residents, with people offering to trade supplies, donate items, checking on their neighbors, or praying over them just to name a few.

Beauregard Health System has received many donations for healthcare workers and witnessed the community coming together to take care of those who are essential.

Debbie Thompson, the head nurse practitioner at Beauregard Health System, saw the need for surgical caps in BHS and along with her sister Kim Brown, Sister in Law Karen Thompson and niece Lynnsey Brown got together and made surgical caps for those in Beauregard Hospital.

Kim Brown donated her own fabric and the materials to make the caps, Lynnsey helped assemble, Karen Thompson sewed and Debbie cut and ironed the fabric all to help fill the need for surgical caps.

“My sister asked me about making masks, but we can’t use them in the ER. I said that we could use surgical caps because we needed them and couldn't order any,” said Debbie.

The caps go beyond the ER, they were distributed to EVSI units as well as ICU workers in BHS, helping to keep the community safe.

“The caps are needed for sure, but the colorful patterns are just a way to keep upbeat,” said Debbie.

After Debbie posted about her sister donating her material stash, and her family working to make these surgical caps, a friend and Rosepine graduate Michael Clark offered to donate fabric his mother had that he had no use for.

We do not see the sacrifices that our healthcare workers are making to ensure that we are safe, that is why it is important to stay home for them since they are working for us.

Debbie currently stays in a travel trailer by her house so she does not expose her family to the virus since she is around positive patients at work.

“It makes you happy to see the support from the community. We love seeing signs and posters and posts showing support for healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are nervous, just like ” said Debbie.

“After I posted about us making caps, I had three people ask me to send them my pattern. I had more caps being made by Heather Cox and her mother Donna Geltz,” said Thompson.

Others in the community are stepping up to fill the needs of the essential workers are the Mennonite Community, who had loved ones working in the hospital and knew about the shortage of medical isolation gowns.

“The Mennonite Community has made gowns and masks, Jana Koehn and Marge Litwiller spearheaded that project,” said Rosie Blankenbaker Director of Materials Management

Beauregard Health System.

“The hospital switched to paper isolation gowns recently before the pandemic, we have to throw them away after we leave a room, and we had gotten rid of most of our washable ones. The washable ones are back-ordered and we really need those gowns,” Debbie said.

The Mennonite community used their own fabric to sew isolation gowns for the hospital, in colorful patterns and designs, to bring something positive and colorful.

The hospital has also received masks from Anna Warner with the SWLA Project Face Mask from McNeese.

Ms. Lou Slaydon made masks for the hospital as well.

There have also been donations of fabric for the hats and gowns, just to name a few of the many ways members in the community coming together to help each other and the essential workers.

“The community has been overwhelming with their generosity. I even had a request with one of my contacts in Mississippi asking if we could make gowns for them as well. I think the art of sewing is not abundant anymore.” said Blankenbaker.

Our community is small, but we are strong and caring to help those who are in need.

If you know a healthcare worker, see a healthcare worker, or any other essential worker, make sure you check on them, from a safe distance of course, and let them know they are appreciated.

They are nervous, they are tired, they are human, spread kindness and stop buying excess toilet paper.