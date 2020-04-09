Those living in Beauregard, Vernon and surrounding Parishes have a history of pulling together in support and harmony of the true meaning of what is good and best for each other. Many appreciative and concerned patients, business owners and community members are asking how they can both support the health system and our employees during this extraordinary time. With the blessings from many wanting to help, we are pleased to announce the creation of a special fund to support our work with the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund will be used to support:

Employees, our courageous and committed healthcare heroes, as they stand ready to care for patients and their loved ones

Critical staffing needs

Patient care including testing, medication and medical supplies

Personal Protective Equipment, ventilators, tents

In-kind donations such as gloves and hand sanitizer

Meals and snacks for staff working long hours throughout the health system

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, needs may increase or change. The Fund is designed to provide assistance as needs continue to be identified.

“Contributions from individuals, organizations and businesses will aid in bridging the vital gaps and make a remarkable difference in the lives of our clinical and support staff, and the communities we serve,” said Kelli C. Broocks, Vice President of Corporate Development at Beauregard Health System.

Beauregard Health System is a non-profit organization, meaning all profits and earnings are reinvested back into the health system to fund equipment, operations, facilities and services that are required to maintain up-to-date facilities, which meet the needs of the community and surrounding areas. The Beauregard Health System Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides a means for philanthropic giving for the purpose of enhancing healthcare services and technology, and builds and sustains a financial legacy to ensure healthcare excellence for future generations.

To support the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, you can give directly to the Beauregard Health System Foundation by mailing a check to Beauregard Health System Foundation|600 S. Pine Street |DeRidder, LA 70634 and noting COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in the memo line. On-line donations will be available at www.beauregard.org in the very near future. All donations are tax deductible as provided by law.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please email Kelli C. Broocks at k.broocks@beauregard.org or call 337-462-7155.