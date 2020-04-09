As we enter the holiday weekend, we want you to know that your cooperation in these difficult times is appreciated. This is unknown territory and we are all being put to the test, but undoubtedly, we will get through this together. We are here to help.

You may have heard that on today, April 8, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the first COVID-19-related death in Beauregard Parish. It is more important than ever to follow the mitigation guidelines issued by state and federal officials. The "Stay at Home" order is effective through April 30. Continue to stay home, social-distance, wash hands frequently and sanitize.

The CDC, this week, recommended people wear face masks in public places. More on that at cdc.gov. Please follow these new guidelines.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of some health and safety measures we have in place locally.

Shopping Officials have worked with local grocery stores on ways to promote safe shopping. We are asking that residents limit trips to one family member, one buggy, once per week. The DeRidder Fire Department is working with stores to make sure any changes to entrances and exits are safe.

Parks and public spaces All city playgrounds are closed, yet walking trails remain open. When you are at our parks, practice social distancing. Do not gather in groups.

The DeRidder Police Department is concerned with the number of juveniles in the community after juvenile curfew hours. We are all getting restless being at home, but we are asking you to make sure your child understands the importance of following the "Stay At Home" order and the city's juvenile curfew ordinance.

Sec. 5-20.- Curfew for persons under age seventeen. (a) It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of seventeen (17) years of age to be on the streets or sidewalks or any other public place within the corporate limits of the City of DeRidder between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday of each week, when not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. (b) It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of seventeen (17) years of age to be on the streets or sidewalks or any other public place within the corporate limits of the City of DeRidder between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on any Friday or Saturday of each week when not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

City services The DeRidder City Hall lobby remains closed to the public, but employees continue to do their daily jobs so services can be provided. If you have a question or concern, call 462 8900, Monday through Friday. Water payments can be made by mail, online, by drop-box or kiosk.

You will see our utility and public works employees out in the public, doing their daily jobs. Out of concern for their health — and for the public's health — we ask that you do not approach them with questions related to bills or service. These workers likely do not have your answers. Please call 462-8900 and department staff will assist you.

The DeRidder Police Department's lobby also has limited public access. Officials are asking residents to utilize online capabilities for records, complaints, crash reports or other necessary documents. Staff will work with residents so they do not have to physically come in. For questions on how to do this, call the records department at 337-462-8941. Leave a message if you don't get an answer.

Other city closures include Beauregard Transit and the Beauregard Museum.

City Council The DeRidder City Council continues to meet, however, due to state and federal regulations, public attendance has been modified. If a person has comments on agenda items, they can contact the Clerk of the Council, Glenna Luther, at 462-8905 no later than 1 p.m. the day of the scheduled meeting so that special accommodations can be made.

The next meeting date is Monday, April 13. Agendas are published in the Beauregard Daily News and are available on the De Ridder City Council's Facebook page and at cityofderidder.org.

Resources Louisiana residents can call 211 for COVID-19 information. The Louisiana Department of Health is updating information and statistics at noon daily at Idh.la.gov. Unemployment information can be found at the Louisiana Workforce Commission's website at laworks.net. The Louisiana Economic Development (LED maintains a list of resources for small businesses at opportunitylouisiana.com. You can also find an informative video with a conversation between myself, Sen. Mike Reese and Lisa Adams of the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce on our Facebook page. We will help to identify and facilitate more ways to help. We will pass along information in the days and weeks to come.

Questions We are looking for your input for a "Question and Answer" segment addressing questions

and concerns from the DeRidder community about COVID-19, the local response and resources. Send your questions to mclanton@cityofderidder.org or call 462-8900 to submit one. We will be working to answer the questions we receive on several platforms to effectively reach all of our residents. We will also involve our city department heads and other community leaders to better answer you.

Stay connected Please stay informed. Find your news from reliable sources. Share facts, not fear. If you haven't already, text DeRidder to 888-777 to receive our updates. We are posting information on our Facebook page and our website, cityofderidder.org. We are also sharing information to Channel 19, our local cable channel.

It is a privilege to serve you, especially in these difficult times. Please make choices to protect you and your family. Let's also remember all of those working during this time in various "essential" roles, helping to keep us healthy, safe, fed, supplied and informed. There are so many of you and we thank you all.

Stay home. Stay calm. Save lives.