The Vernon Parish Police Jury released another Coronavirus update. The VPPJ released the following information, printed in full
“Governor Edwards has extended his Stay at Home Order through April 30, 2020. The Vernon Parish Police Jury, the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to continue to follow the guidelines put in place by the federal and state governments.
Stay at home as much as possible and limit your interactions with people outside of your household
Limit the number of trips that you take for essentials – 1 person, once a week.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that you wear a face covering when going to crowded public places – such as grocery stores
Stay at least six (6) feet apart from others while in public
Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds
Do not visit friends and family if there is no urgent need – if you do, practice safe social distancing
Do not visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites
COVID-19 Mental Health Resources:
If you, or someone you know, is experiencing depression, fear, anxiety, or thoughts of suicide there are a number of resources available during this time of crisis. This is a difficult time for everyone, please reach out to someone - call a friend, a family member, or try one of these help lines.
Keep Calm During Covid-19: 1-866-310-7977
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Centers for Disease Control Disaster Distress Helpline: call 1-800-985-5990, text
TalkWithUs to 66746, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life- coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html
National Domestic Violence Hotline: call 1-800-799-7233
COVID-19 Resources:
Louisiana Department of Public Health: http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/ o COVID-19 questions are being answered by the Louisiana 211 Network – dial 211 or text 898-211
Centers for Disease Control: https://coronavirus.gov
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019
Do your part. Stay at home. Only go out for essentials. Do not congregate. Practice social distancing.”