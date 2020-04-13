Ascension Public Schools have partnered with the Three O'Clock Project to provide meals to children 18 and under starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14.
Below are the locations and times:
*Dutchtown High 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
*East Ascension High 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
*St. Amant High 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
*Sorrento Primary 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
*Donaldsonville High 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
*Waguespack Center (APSO) 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
