A glimmer of HOPE is on the horizon as it has been reported in various states more and more patients with COVID-19 are successfully recovering. Praise God!

Also there have been many discussions in recent days as to when the nation will re-open for business and, most importantly, where we go from here.

“Know this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” - James Burns

Life as we know it has forever changed. And like the children of Israel when entering the promise land, we, too, must travel through uncharted grounds. Sadly for some this will not come easy; the mindset of many is to return to Egypt.

Now that God has obtained the world’s full attention; His strong and bold statement from heaven has been declared.

HE IS GOD!

“I am the alpha and the omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.”

And furthermore, He will not be second to our pursuit of fame, fortune and happiness.

“Cease striving and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

Now there is nothing wrong with wanting success, for it is in God’s will for you and me. However we must always remember He is the only way to achieve it, and it is accomplished through his Son. When the heart of man turns away from God, history has proven evil schemes and vices systematically emerges with chaos sure to follow. He is a jealous God and shall not be ignored. A choice must be made going forward, whom shall you serve.

“The fool says in his heart, 'There is no God.' They are corrupt, doing abominable iniquity; there is none who does good. God looks down from heaven on the children of man to see if there are any who understand, who seek after God. They have all fallen away; together they have become corrupt; there is none who does good, not even one.”

Thank goodness you and I have the greatest honor in serving a God of unlimited mercy and grace, where His wrath of judgment will be no more when we sincerely repent as we turn from our offensive ways.

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

You may ask, how do I begin this new journey in life when my world seemingly has been turned upside down. Hope within the Lord begins to strengthen the posture of those who believe. Make God once again a priority within your life.

“Those who walk with God, always reach their destination.” - Henry Ford

God’s hand is forever at work on our behalf. Provisions for the family have been met daily? Did you not see it? He used this time to draw you and me more intimately closer to Him. God’s love for you and me is encouraging, gentle, kind, peaceful, fiercely protective, secure and uplifting. This is an unbreakable bond that has been sealed through the blood of Jesus.

We serve a faithful God. Keep Him first in all that you do.

“And if you faithfully obey the voice of the Lord your God, being careful to do all his commandments that I command you today, the Lord your God will set you high above all the nations of the earth. And all these blessings shall come upon you and overtake you, if you obey the voice of the Lord your God.”

Will you return to God? Come as you are while the door is still open.

To experience the love of God, a relationship must be established through His son, Jesus. Allow me to extend an invitation to experience the love of God. To begin, you must first confess Jesus as lord and savior. You may ask why we need to confess. God knows what is in our heart. There is no other way to the father but through the son. “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

