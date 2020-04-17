Axel Scheffler, illustrator of the popular children's book The Gruffalo, has illustrated a digital book for children, free for anyone to read on-screen or print out, about the coronavirus and the measures taken to control it.

Published by Nosy Crow, and written by staff, the book has had expert input about the coronavirus from a variety of reliable sources.

Professor Graham Medley of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine acted as a consultant, and the company also had advice from two headteachers and a child psychologist.

The book answers key questions in simple language appropriate for 5 to 9-year-olds:

• What is the coronavirus?

• How do you catch the coronavirus?

• What happens if you catch the coronavirus?

• Why are people worried about catching the coronavirus?

• Is there a cure for the coronavirus?

• Why are some places we normally go to closed?

• What can I do to help?

• What’s going to happen next?

“We were very aware that many parents and carers are struggling to explain the current extraordinary situation to children, many of whom are frightened and confused. We thought that the best thing we could do would be to use our skills to produce a free book to explain and, where possible, reassure children. We asked Axel, whose work is so familiar and so loved, to illustrate it. He was happy to do it and did it extraordinarily quickly. Meanwhile, having heard Professor Medley interviewed by the BBC, we looked him up and wrote to him, and despite his huge workload, he reviewed the book over a weekend, and we were able to incorporate his suggestions, together with those of two head teachers and a child psychologist, into the final version of the book. We hope it helps answer difficult questions in difficult times.” said Kate Wilson, Managing Director of Nosy Crow.

The book is free to make it accessible to every child and family who wants to read it.

However, they have suggested that families might make a donation to help the health service if they find the book useful at https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/.

Axel Scheffler, illustrator of The Gruffalo, said:

“I asked myself what I could do as a children’s illustrator to inform, as well as entertain, my readers here and abroad. So I was glad when my publisher, Nosy Crow, asked me to illustrate this question-and-answer book about the coronavirus. I think it is extremely important for children and families to have access to good and reliable information in this unprecedented crisis, and I hope that the popularity of the books I’ve done with Julia Donaldson will ensure that this digital book will reach many children who are now slightly older, but might still remember our picture books.”

Professor Graham Medley, Professor of Infectious Disease Modelling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said:

“This pandemic is changing children’s lives across the globe and will have a lasting impact on us all. Helping children understand what is going on is an important step in helping them cope and making them part of the story – this is something that we are all going through, not something being done to them. This book puts children IN the picture rather just watching it happen, and in a way that makes the scary parts easier to cope with.”

You can download a copy of the book here https://nosycrowcoronavirus.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/Coronavirus_ABookForChildren.pdf, or here https://www.dropbox.com/s/88ok8kfdjjj4gkn/Coronavirus.pdf?dl=0.