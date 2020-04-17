The Vernon Parish School Board posted a household virtual learning survey on its website to measure its students ability to access and complete virtual learning opportunities if offered.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to fill out the survey to allow the school board to accurately assess students’ ability to be able to access online learning with schools being closed for the rest of the year.

The eight-question survey asks about the type if any of network and device parents have access to, as well if students would need a district provided device and/or internet/wifi to access virtual learning opportunities. The survey will be up until April 22.

Student information, such as the number of VPSB students in the household, as well as school and grade, will be needed.

The school district is asking parents and guardians to complete this survey as soon as possible.

“With the announcement and order by Governor Edwards yesterday that the school facilities remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the VPSB has plans to continue educational opportunities for our students. Our goals are to have every student (parent) complete a survey so the district can determine ability to access and complete digital learning and internet educational activities.” VPSB Superintendent James Williams said in a press release.

The survey can be found online at www.vpsb.us under the VPSB COVID-19 Response section.