A local high school senior's mom has created a way to honor our DeRidder High School seniors by making a FaceBook group where members of the community can “adopt” a high school senior.

Think of “adopting” a senior as a graduation invitation, for a senior who will not get to have their planned graduation party.

“Adopting” a senior is a virtual way for the community to show love to show local seniors by showing them that the community is thinking about them.

When you “adopt” a senior you can bless the Senior however you choose.

The only obligation of adopting a senior is to send them something recognizing their accomplishment of graduating, whether it be a card, letter, small tokens, gift cards, monetary donation, it's up to the “adopter.”

I saw that my alma mater was doing this for their seniors, and Lake Charles has one for any senior, but DeRidder needed one to love on our seniors.” said LeBlanc.

To put your senior up for adoption, the only requirement is that they are a DeRidder High School Senior, and a simple post stating the senior’s name, a few hobbies or interests and any future plans on the Facebook Page Adopt A DeRidder High School Senior.

To adopt a senior visit the Facebook page and comment under the senior you would like to adopt, only if you are willing to do what adopting a senior consists of.

“We are blessed to be a blessing. Adopters can gift a senior once or as many times as they want, it is up to them,” said Amber.

Adopters do not have to adopt a senior that they know.

Adopters can adopt more than one senior, and multiple people can adopt the same senior.

Adopters can also message the page and they will be placed with a senior to adopt.

“Once you’ve agreed to adopt a Senior you continue communicating with the creator of the post, and please do not display any personal information in the comment such as addresses. Personal information should be shared via the parent and adopter outside of the post via message, call, text, etc.” states the page.

“Our seniors have missed out on so much, and they do not realize how much they have missed out on. Some are taking it hard. Everyone who has graduated before knows what it is like to walk down the halls for the last time to remember what you have accomplished in those last weeks of school. They don't get that,” said LeBlanc.

Many parents, like Amber, are waiting to send out their seniors’ graduation invites, but do not have a date to put yet and cannot have the party they planned on.

Seniors are just getting their cap and gowns, but have no set plans to get to walk in them or have senior photos done in their cap and gowns.

“I just want to show love to our local 2020 seniors, and let them know that we are thinking about them and show them love in these unique and trying times. “ said LeBlanc.

Visit the Facebook Page ADOPT A DeRidder High School Senior, and let’s show local seniors the community is thinking of them.