Chief Officers from the St. Amant, 5th.Ward, Gonzales, Galvez-Lake, Prairieville, Donaldsonville and Geismar Fire Departments recently attended the 47th Annual Louisiana Fire Chiefs Conference in Houma.

The five-day event was full of Residential and Industrial Training Seminars for the local Fire Chiefs to attend.

Ascension Parish has had six local Fire Chiefs serve as President of the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association through the years:

1982 – Fire Chief J.C. “Cobby” Walker – Gonzales Fire Department 1989 – Fire Chief Eugene Witek – 7th. Dist. Volunteer Fire Department 1993 – Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc – Prairieville Volunteer Fire Department 2001 – Fire Chief Chris Gonzales – Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department 2006 – Fire Chief Mike Lambert – Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department 2015 – Fire Chief Mark Stewart – Ascension Fire Dist. #3

Currently Ascension Parish has three local Fire Chiefs that serve on the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association Board of Directors and one is an appointed officer.

Asst. Fire Chief Samuel Colon – Vice President – Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Tracey Normand – District 2 Board Member – Gonzales Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Shane Stuntz – Industrial Representative – St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc – Sergeant-At-Arms – St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department