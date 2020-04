Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to a shooting near West. Tenth Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville where one victim was found lying deceased in the roadway.



A short while later, deputies located a person of interest who is currently in police custody.

The deceased victim has been identified as 22-year-old Dequan Riley of Gonzales.

This case is currently under investigation and further details will be available later.