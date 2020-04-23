DERIDDER — Hanes clothing company has donated over 16,000 washable cloth face masks to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus locally.

These masks can be picked up by Beauregard Parish residents on a first-come, first-serve basis starting next week at the following locations (as long as supplies last). Note the days and times the masks will be handed out at each location.

In Ragley, Masks will be distributed at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Substation located at 14062 Hwy. 171 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks will be available at the volunteer fire department locations at Junction, Fields, Pujo, Singer, Oretta and Bivens from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

In Merryville, masks will be distributed at the Town Barn located 3014 Pine Street 8 a.m. to 3 p.m on Tuesdays.

Masks will be available at Fire District 2 (Ragley Station) 160 First Pentecostal Church Road, in Longville from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Masks will be available at Fire District 3 (Kipling Station) 4444 Hwy. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

Masks will be available at Fire District 4 (Pleasant Hill Station) 4081 Hwy. 171 from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

In DeRidder, the drive-through will be set up in front of DeRidder City Hall, 200 S. Jefferson Street from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Hanes company retrofitted its factories to make various masks for frontline workers, healthcare professionals and the public. Masks have also been donated to other Southwest Louisiana parishes. For more information on the local distribution schedule, you can call the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or DeRidder City Hall at 337-462-8900.